Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $921,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,794,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,202 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key PayPal News
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PayPal has been included in Mastercard’s new crypto partner program alongside firms like Binance and Ripple, which supports its PYUSD/stablecoin and payments roadmap and could help revenue diversification if partnerships scale. Binance, Ripple, PayPal join Mastercard’s 85+ partner crypto initiative
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation looks attractive to some investors and analysts: recent coverage highlights a low P/E and price targets above current levels, which can attract value buyers if execution stabilizes. Why PayPal’s Rally Faded—And What Could Restart It
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and crypto market moves are creating mixed flows: regulatory alignment between the CFTC and SEC and episodic crypto volatility are shaping sentiment for payments/crypto plays like PayPal. This is a backdrop rather than an immediate company-specific catalyst. Crypto Currents: CFTC affirms crypto oversight alignment with SEC
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class-action filings and numerous law‑firm alerts allege PayPal misled investors about growth and guidance (class period cited Feb 25, 2025–Feb 2, 2026). Firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions with an April 20, 2026 deadline — this litigation wave increases legal risk, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Faces Securities Class Action Amid $9 Billion Market Cap Wipeout, CEO Departure — Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and management turnover remain immediate execution risks: coverage notes weak Feb results, cautious guidance, and the CEO departure — all drivers behind the recent selloff and continued skepticism until clear operational improvement is shown. Why PayPal’s Rally Faded—And What Could Restart It
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary suggests competitive pressure from other payment/fintech platforms and actions by industry figures (e.g., Elon Musk) could further compress PayPal’s growth in key consumer/payment corridors. Elon Musk just made things uncomfortable for PayPal and Cash App
Insider Activity at PayPal
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL
PayPal Stock Performance
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
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