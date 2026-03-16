The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,454 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of The Hackett Group worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 566.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 903.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

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The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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