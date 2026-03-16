Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Declines By 16.1%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 209,369 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 12th total of 249,671 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akari Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

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Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 10.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,723,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.95% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel complement inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory and immunological diseases. The company’s research centers on modulation of the complement cascade, a key component of the innate immune system, with the goal of delivering targeted therapies to patients suffering from rare and severe disorders.

Akari’s lead pipeline asset is sutimlimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits the C1s protein and is being evaluated in pivotal clinical studies for cold agglutinin disease.

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