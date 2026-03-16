33,260 Shares in Amcor PLC $AMCR Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amcor Trading Up 0.7%

Amcor stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

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About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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