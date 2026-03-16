Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,986 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $85,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 94.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:SEE opened at $41.82 on Monday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Further Reading

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