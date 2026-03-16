EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

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Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:LYV opened at $154.14 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.11% and a net margin of 1.79%.Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

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Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the sale, the director owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,736.10. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

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