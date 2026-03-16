Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) Drops By 15.9%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 420,533 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 500,254 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AENT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliance Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Alliance Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alliance Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AENT

Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 1.5%

AENT opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $368.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.38 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Entertainment

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Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a distributor of physical media and related entertainment products, serving retailers, public libraries and online merchants. The company’s core business revolves around the wholesale distribution of music and video titles on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats, as well as vinyl records, audiobooks, video games and select gift and novelty items. By maintaining a broad catalog of new and catalog titles, Alliance Entertainment enables brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to access an extensive range of products from major and independent labels.

In addition to its product offerings, Alliance Entertainment provides supply-chain and logistics services designed to streamline inventory management and order fulfillment.

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