Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 50,145 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,365 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,975 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,174,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,819 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 350,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GEM opened at $43.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GEM was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.