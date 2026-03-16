Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 and last traded at GBX 0.11. 240,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,600,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Gunsynd

(Get Free Report)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered. It seeks to invest specifically in Europe; however, it can consider investments in other regions if they are considered to be profitable by the board.

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