Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Holdings Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 787,486 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $81,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,954,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,751 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $224,930,000 after buying an additional 465,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $169,611.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,490.03. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

View Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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