CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,641,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in LivaNova by 94.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,427,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,129,000 after buying an additional 1,179,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,858,000 after buying an additional 1,067,349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 30.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,201,000 after buying an additional 478,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,154,000 after acquiring an additional 106,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $360.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.