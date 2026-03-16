Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.251-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.