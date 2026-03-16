Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $139.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.14%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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