Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Purple Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

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Purple Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Purple Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($19.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($16.45). Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned 0.37% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

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Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

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