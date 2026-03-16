Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Incyte from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

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Incyte Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $92.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. Incyte has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $420,454.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,330.82. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,300. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,561 shares of company stock worth $7,195,307. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,220,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 21.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,500,000 after purchasing an additional 506,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,986,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,473,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,105,000 after purchasing an additional 405,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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