Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 5.2%

OXY traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,292,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,011,694. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.34. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Trending Headlines about Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.