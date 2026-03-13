Critical Analysis: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Angi 4.25% 4.41% 2.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Net Savings Link and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 0.00 Angi 2 4 3 0 2.11

Valuation & Earnings

Angi has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.17%. Given Angi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

This table compares Net Savings Link and Angi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Angi $1.03 billion 0.29 $43.83 million $0.93 8.08

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Net Savings Link has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angi has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angi beats Net Savings Link on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

