OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $3.84. OFS Capital shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 84,468 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

OFS Capital Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of ($17.96) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 81.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.8%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is a business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed BDC, OFS Capital focuses on sponsoring capital structures that support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. The firm targets companies that demonstrate strong cash flow potential and scalable business models across a range of industries.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

