BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.31. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.2950, with a volume of 15,310 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE: MQT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations, including bonds, notes and other debt instruments issued by state and local governments across the United States. Its investment approach emphasizes high-credit-quality, tax-exempt securities aimed at preserving capital while delivering tax-advantaged income.
Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc, MQT leverages the firm’s experienced municipal bond team to conduct credit research, portfolio construction and risk management.
