BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.31. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.2950, with a volume of 15,310 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,241,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,525 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 116,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 612,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 85,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE: MQT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations, including bonds, notes and other debt instruments issued by state and local governments across the United States. Its investment approach emphasizes high-credit-quality, tax-exempt securities aimed at preserving capital while delivering tax-advantaged income.

Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc, MQT leverages the firm’s experienced municipal bond team to conduct credit research, portfolio construction and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.