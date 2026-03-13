MDJM Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 16th (NASDAQ:UOKA)

Shares of MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. The 1-35 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 15th.

MDJM Price Performance

Shares of UOKA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 20,550,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,091,916. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MDJM presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDJM

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned 1.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MDJM Company Profile

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

