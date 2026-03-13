SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,001 shares, an increase of 421.1% from the February 12th total of 2,303 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:INKM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INKM. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 1,405.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

