Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.55 and traded as high as $146.25. Dollarama shares last traded at $144.42, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy”.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion and a PE ratio of 169.66.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

