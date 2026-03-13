BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as low as $10.93. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 136,184 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE: FRA) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund primarily seeks to provide current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments, with a focus on senior secured loans and other bank-originated credit facilities. As a publicly traded vehicle, FRA offers investors exposure to a portfolio of floating rate assets designed to adjust coupon payments in response to changes in benchmark interest rates.
In constructing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates a significant portion of its assets to U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Iran Just a Giant Smokescreen?
- Warning: You are not moving fast enough
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.