First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,581 shares, a growth of 357.8% from the February 12th total of 1,656 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 5,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes. FMNY was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
