Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 259,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of 14,531% compared to the average daily volume of 1,776 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $45,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,467. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

