Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,101,578 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 12th total of 2,106,247 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,301,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,301,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.74. 2,434,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. Aercap has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aercap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 2.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

