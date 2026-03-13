Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,337,580 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 12th total of 4,548,180 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,823,097 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,823,097 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 5,454,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 187,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 198,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

