Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,837 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 12th total of 50,972 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 72,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NXJ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA Global Asset Management. Established to serve investors seeking tax-advantaged income, the fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed-income team. It draws on Nuveen’s longstanding expertise in the municipal bond market to construct a portfolio aligned with its stated objectives.
The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Is Iran Just a Giant Smokescreen?
- Warning: You are not moving fast enough
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.