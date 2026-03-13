Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,837 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 12th total of 50,972 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 72,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NXJ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA Global Asset Management. Established to serve investors seeking tax-advantaged income, the fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed-income team. It draws on Nuveen’s longstanding expertise in the municipal bond market to construct a portfolio aligned with its stated objectives.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.

