3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 16th

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 15th.

3 E Network Technology Group Trading Down 19.2%

NASDAQ MASK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 1,562,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. 3 E Network Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of 3 E Network Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 3 E Network Technology Group stock. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new position in 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd owned approximately 5.38% of 3 E Network Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

3 E Network Technology Group Company Profile

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

