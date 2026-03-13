Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Reliability Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.0506. Reliability shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.
Reliability Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Reliability Company Profile
Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.
