Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ONEOK stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ONEOK alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,689. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $103.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Securities CORP. raised its position in ONEOK by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $7,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.