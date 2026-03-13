Short Interest in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Grows By 811.1%

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,470 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the February 12th total of 4,881 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Trading Down 0.3%

CGIB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 49,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

