AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP traded down $11.83 on Thursday, reaching $449.62. 4,986,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,333. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.12. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $700 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and highlighting upside vs. current levels. Benzinga

Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $700 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and highlighting upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~66% YoY, EPS beat), supporting the thesis that fundamentals remain healthy and monetization/ad-tech scaling continues. (Company reported results 2/11/2026.)

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~66% YoY, EPS beat), supporting the thesis that fundamentals remain healthy and monetization/ad-tech scaling continues. (Company reported results 2/11/2026.) Positive Sentiment: Quant/technical analysts flagged APP as a buy in short-form coverage, which can attract algorithmic and momentum buyers if sentiment stabilizes. Seeking Alpha

Quant/technical analysts flagged APP as a buy in short-form coverage, which can attract algorithmic and momentum buyers if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles argue recent volatility reflects shifting market sentiment around digital ads rather than deteriorating fundamentals — this frames today’s sell-off as sentiment-driven and potentially reversible. Zacks

Multiple articles argue recent volatility reflects shifting market sentiment around digital ads rather than deteriorating fundamentals — this frames today’s sell-off as sentiment-driven and potentially reversible. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries in the feed appear to be data-noise (zero shares / NaN changes), so they likely aren’t a meaningful immediate driver. Monitor confirmed, reliable short-interest reports for any future squeeze risk.

Short-interest entries in the feed appear to be data-noise (zero shares / NaN changes), so they likely aren’t a meaningful immediate driver. Monitor confirmed, reliable short-interest reports for any future squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: High-profile bearish commentary: Jim Cramer publicly warned there is “too much risk” in AppLovin and compared the ad-tech risk to past winners that lost share to Google, which can accelerate selling from retail and event-driven traders. Yahoo Finance

High-profile bearish commentary: Jim Cramer publicly warned there is “too much risk” in AppLovin and compared the ad-tech risk to past winners that lost share to Google, which can accelerate selling from retail and event-driven traders. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces are labeling APP a possible “value trap” after a recent pullback, which can reinforce caution among income/value investors and contribute to further near-term selling pressure. Forbes

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,275.26. This trade represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,642,639. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Arete Research set a $340.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

