Heritage Global Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and year-end conference call to characterize 2025 as a profitable but uneven year that lacked “needle movers,” while pointing to a growing pipeline, a new consolidated facility in San Diego, and the recently completed DebtX acquisition as key building blocks for what management hopes will be a more active 2026.

Get alerts:

Management frames 2025 as profitable, but below potential

Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove said 2025 included “lots of transactions” and profitability, but not the type of larger deals that materially shift results. He told investors he believes 2026 could be a “break loose year,” arguing that companies and lenders can only delay asset sales for so long before transaction flow increases.

Fourth-quarter results: revenue up, profitability down year-over-year

Dove said the company is seeing more new deals enter the pipeline and that a number of carry-over opportunities are beginning to convert into transactions. He also said the company is adding business personnel “across the board” and remains active in evaluating M&A opportunities.

Chief Financial Officer Brian explained that consolidated operating income was approximately $800,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. He noted that the quarter included roughly $400,000 of expenses tied to due diligence connected to the company’s M&A efforts.

Other consolidated metrics discussed on the call included:

Revenue: $11.9 million in Q4 2025 vs. $10.8 million in Q4 2024

$11.9 million in Q4 2025 vs. $10.8 million in Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA: $1.1 million vs. $2.1 million

$1.1 million vs. $2.1 million Net income: about $300,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, vs. a loss of about $200,000, or $0.01 per diluted share

Brian said Q4 2025 net income included a non-cash tax allowance adjustment of $0.1 million related to expiring net operating loss carryforwards, compared with a $1.3 million non-cash adjustment in the prior-year quarter.

Segment performance: industrial strength, financial assets variability

In the industrial assets division, operating income increased to approximately $1.1 million in Q4 2025 from about $800,000 a year earlier. Brian said the division continued to capitalize on auction and liquidation opportunities, though he also noted that many deals were smaller as companies delayed larger decisions amid economic uncertainty.

Within industrial assets, Brian highlighted that ALT reported operating income of $538,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $276,000 in the prior-year period.

In the financial assets division, operating income fell to approximately $900,000 in Q4 2025 from $1.9 million in Q4 2024. Brian attributed lower revenues in the NLEX segment to fluctuations in charge-off volumes from recurring clients. However, he said consumer loan delinquencies, including credit card and auto, remain elevated and that the company ultimately expects delinquencies to translate into increased charge-offs over time.

DebtX acquisition and integration

Management emphasized the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of The Debt Exchange (DebtX), describing it as a full-service commercial and residential real estate loan sale brokerage and advisory platform. Brian said integration has gone smoothly and that the acquisition expands the company’s reach and capabilities in financial assets.

Asked by analyst Mark Argento of Lake Street what management meant by “accretive,” Brian said the company expects DebtX to be accretive on both an operating income and net income basis. He also referenced a disclosed standalone figure for DebtX, saying the business reported $800,000 in operating income in 2025 (not included in Heritage Global’s consolidated results), and added that the company expects DebtX “to do more.”

On potential seasonality, management said DebtX generally has a very strong fourth quarter, driven primarily by bank clients, with a tendency for lenders to “clean up” toward year-end. Management said Q4 can sometimes represent more than 50% of DebtX’s revenue.

In response to a question about private credit and broader disruption in that market, management said they see a “big opportunity” and linked the rationale for the DebtX acquisition to pressure in commercial real estate, including loans coming due that are struggling to refinance. They also said some loans have already moved from banks to private credit, but that there may still be a desire to remove more challenged parts of portfolios.

Balance sheet, NOLs, and buybacks

Brian described the balance sheet as strong, citing stockholders’ equity of $67 million as of December 31, 2025, up from $65.2 million at December 31, 2024, and net working capital of $18.1 million. Cash totaled $20.5 million at year-end; after removing amounts due to clients or payables to sellers, he said net available cash was $13.2 million.

Brian also said that approximately $18.9 million of federal net operating loss carryforwards were unused and expired at year-end. He added that the company expects to utilize remaining NOL carryforwards of about $15.5 million and, as a result, removed the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

On capital returns, Brian said the company did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 but intends to resume repurchases. He reminded listeners that a new share repurchase program was authorized July 31, allowing up to $7.5 million in common stock repurchases over the next three years.

Looking ahead, Dove said he is watching business development sentiment closely and described the team as “very pumped up” and confident about 2026. He said the company is entering the year “very, very excited,” with management aiming not just to perform but to outperform.

About Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc operates as a global advisory and disposition firm specializing in the valuation, sale and auction of surplus and idle assets. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Global Partners and Heritage Global Digital, the company delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including asset appraisals, advisory services and multi-channel auction platforms. Its service offerings encompass industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, storage lockers and specialty assets, all designed to maximize recovery values for clients.

The company leverages both online and live in-person events to facilitate timely and transparent sales across diverse asset classes.

See Also