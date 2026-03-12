Nealesh Shah Purchases 157,894 Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CFO Nealesh Shah purchased 157,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,998.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,863,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,815.90. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 51,901,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,697,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 54.18%.The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

