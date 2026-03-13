Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,815,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55 and a beta of -0.02. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -636.36%.

More Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Conagra announced a roughly $220M expansion of its Fayetteville, Arkansas production facility — a multi‑year investment that could improve scale and margin execution over time. Article Title

Conagra announced a roughly $220M expansion of its Fayetteville, Arkansas production facility — a multi‑year investment that could improve scale and margin execution over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysis examines whether the Fayetteville bet reframes Conagra’s margin‑focused strategy — a narrative investors may view as constructive if management can deliver cost and volume improvements. Article Title

Analysis examines whether the Fayetteville bet reframes Conagra’s margin‑focused strategy — a narrative investors may view as constructive if management can deliver cost and volume improvements. Positive Sentiment: Commentary noting Conagra rallied ~8% to start 2026, highlighting some renewed investor optimism and that the stock can still attract buyers on positive headlines. Article Title

Commentary noting Conagra rallied ~8% to start 2026, highlighting some renewed investor optimism and that the stock can still attract buyers on positive headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Conagra showed up on broader “big moves” lists alongside other names — elevated attention/volume can increase intraday volatility without signaling a directional change. Article Title

Conagra showed up on broader “big moves” lists alongside other names — elevated attention/volume can increase intraday volatility without signaling a directional change. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a spike in put purchases (about 13,957 puts, ~35% above typical daily volume) suggests some traders are positioning for further downside or hedging existing exposure.

Unusual options activity: a spike in put purchases (about 13,957 puts, ~35% above typical daily volume) suggests some traders are positioning for further downside or hedging existing exposure. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo turned bearish on major food producers and warned that inflation and weak consumption could pressure earnings; the bank downgraded Conagra and flagged risks despite high dividend yields. Article Title

Wells Fargo turned bearish on major food producers and warned that inflation and weak consumption could pressure earnings; the bank downgraded Conagra and flagged risks despite high dividend yields. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “underweight” stance and cut Conagra’s price target to $15 (from $20), putting explicit near‑term downside on the stock versus the market. Article Title

Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “underweight” stance and cut Conagra’s price target to $15 (from $20), putting explicit near‑term downside on the stock versus the market. Negative Sentiment: Fresh sell‑side cuts (including Goldman Sachs lowering its PT and reiterating bearish ratings) and recent industry peer weakness (Campbell’s disappointing results) have pressured sentiment and likely triggered de‑risking ahead of the next earnings report. Article Title

Fresh sell‑side cuts (including Goldman Sachs lowering its PT and reiterating bearish ratings) and recent industry peer weakness (Campbell’s disappointing results) have pressured sentiment and likely triggered de‑risking ahead of the next earnings report. Negative Sentiment: News roundups and “why it’s falling” pieces tie today’s drop to analyst downgrades, prior impairment charges and investor concern over volumes/margins heading into the next quarterly report. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 633.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

