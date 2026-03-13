Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as low as $6.47. Mannatech shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 3,405 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mannatech in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mannatech Stock Performance

About Mannatech

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mannatech, Inc is a global health and wellness company that develops and markets a range of dietary supplements and personal care products through a direct selling business model. The company’s core focus is on glyconutrients, specialized carbohydrates believed to support cellular communication, which form the basis of many of its flagship offerings. Operating under a network marketing structure, Mannatech empowers independent associates to promote and distribute its products in markets around the world.

The company’s product portfolio includes nutritional supplements aimed at immune support, digestive health, and healthy aging, as well as skincare items designed to promote hydration and skin vitality.

Featured Stories

