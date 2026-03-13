Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,997 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 12th total of 56,517 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Down 1.6%

NMAI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 120,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAI. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE: NMAI) is a closed-end investment fund managed by Nuveen, a global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund employs an actively managed, diversified approach across multiple asset classes, leveraging Nuveen’s extensive research and portfolio management infrastructure.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.

