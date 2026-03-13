Head to Head Contrast: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) versus VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE)

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of VSee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of VSee Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VSee Health and Domo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSee Health $10.42 million N/A -$57.70 million ($0.31) -0.90 Domo $318.86 million 0.61 -$81.93 million ($1.45) -3.19

VSee Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VSee Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VSee Health and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSee Health -69.80% N/A -43.98% Domo -18.61% N/A -29.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VSee Health and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSee Health 1 0 0 0 1.00 Domo 3 3 2 1 2.11

Domo has a consensus target price of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 86.67%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than VSee Health.

Summary

Domo beats VSee Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

