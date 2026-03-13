Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.00. Sappi shares last traded at $1.0840, with a volume of 10,134 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

