BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.65 and traded as low as $16.19. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $16.2550, with a volume of 175,437 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.
Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.
