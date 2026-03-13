Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.41 and traded as high as C$16.25. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.95, with a volume of 147,069 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.25.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 24.18%.The firm had revenue of C$124.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.6535637 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country’s leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie’s portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie’s share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.
