Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and traded as high as $31.99. Saputo shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 88,502 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Saputo Inc, trading on OTC Markets under the symbol SAPIF, is a Canada‐based dairy processor engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a broad array of dairy products. The company’s portfolio spans cheese, fluid milk, cultured products such as yogurt and sour cream, and a range of dairy ingredients including whey proteins and lactose. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Saputo serves both retail consumers and foodservice clients, supplying branded and private‐label offerings in North America and beyond.

Founded in 1954 by the Saputo family, the company has grown from a single cheesemaking facility into one of the world’s largest dairy processors.

