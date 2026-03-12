Allogene Therapeutics Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) used its fourth-quarter 2025 conference call to outline what management described as a “defining year” ahead, with multiple clinical catalysts expected in 2026 and an updated financial outlook extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2028.

Get alerts:

2026 focus: two lead programs and “critical proof points”

President and CEO Dr. David Chang said the company is entering a period where progress in cell therapy will be “measured not by speculation and promises, but by data and disciplined executions.” He framed Allogene’s 2026 priorities around two programs: cema-cel in the ALPHA3 study for large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) and ALLO-329 in the RESOLUTION study for autoimmune disease.

ALPHA3: interim MRD futility analysis expected in April

Chang said Allogene is prioritizing programs where it believes allogeneic CAR T’s advantages—scalability and accessibility—can be most clearly demonstrated. He added that the company believes validating allogeneic CAR T delivery “at biologic-like scale” could open future opportunities across additional settings and indications.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zachary Roberts described ALPHA3 as the first randomized lymphoma study designed to test whether early minimal residual disease (MRD)-guided consolidation with an allogeneic CAR T can prevent relapse. In the trial, patients who achieve remission after standard first-line therapy undergo ctDNA testing; those who are MRD-positive are randomized to observation or treatment with cema-cel.

Roberts said Allogene plans to report results from an interim futility analysis in April, focused on MRD clearance in 24 patients—12 in the cema-cel arm and 12 in the observation arm—along with early safety information. He said the company has anchored expectations around what it considers a “meaningful threshold” of a 25% to 30% absolute delta in MRD clearance between arms.

In response to analyst questions, management emphasized that the April update is expected to provide top-line MRD clearance by arm rather than longitudinal, patient-by-patient MRD dynamics. Roberts said MRD is assessed starting at 45 days post-randomization, then again at 90 days, and then every three months thereafter, but the forthcoming disclosure will focus on how many patients cleared MRD in each arm.

Roberts also addressed expectations for spontaneous MRD conversion in the observation arm. He said Allogene has modeled spontaneous clearance at about 20%, which would equate to roughly two to three patients among the 12-person control cohort in the interim snapshot. He attributed this in part to inherent test limitations and noted the company believes MRD testing has improved false positive and false negative rates compared with PET imaging.

Community site adoption and safety expectations

Management repeatedly highlighted ALPHA3’s intended use in community settings. Roberts said the trial now includes more than 60 active sites across the U.S. and Canada, with engagement with health authorities and site start-up activities underway in Australia and South Korea. He characterized current site mix as “roughly 50/50 community and academic.”

Roberts said some community practices participating in ALPHA3 are “CAR T naive,” meaning they have not previously administered CAR T and do not have a transplant program. He said those centers are actively enrolling and treating patients and that implementation has “gone very smoothly,” arguing the therapy can be administered in an infusion clinic without the infrastructure typically required for autologous CAR T or transplant programs.

On safety, Roberts told analysts the company expects to provide high-level safety information in April, including serious adverse events in both arms and events leading to hospitalization. He said Allogene believes cema-cel should be deliverable as an outpatient therapy, and that avoiding rehospitalization due to adverse events is central to broad adoption in the community setting.

When asked about how MRD clearance might translate to event-free survival (EFS) outcomes or potential interim EFS analyses, management declined to provide modeling details, citing uncertainty and the limited amount of external data defining the relationship. Chang said the company would remain “a little bit coy” on statistical powering assumptions and that such details are “better suited for when the study is complete and published.”

However, management did reference external MRD analyses discussed by analysts, including ZUMA-7 and IMvigor011, as consistent with Allogene’s view that MRD clearance differences may correlate with meaningful clinical outcomes. Chang added that the company’s 25% to 30% MRD clearance delta guidance is intended to be conservative and to factor in variability, including sample collection and assay considerations.

ALLO-329: autoimmune proof-of-concept data expected in June

Roberts outlined ALLO-329 as a dual CD19/CD70 allogeneic CAR T designed for autoimmune disease, targeting CD19-positive B cells and CD70-positive activated T cells. The program incorporates Allogene’s “Dagger” technology, which management said is intended to provide a built-in lymphodepletion effect that could potentially reduce or eliminate the need for conventional cytotoxic lymphodepletion.

The Phase 1 RESOLUTION trial is a 3+3 dose-escalation study enrolling patients across multiple rheumatology indications, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, scleroderma, and inflammatory myositis. Roberts said the study begins at 20 million CAR T cells and includes two parallel cohorts: one using cyclophosphamide only and one using no traditional lymphodepletion.

Roberts contrasted the starting dose with other approaches in the space, noting competitive autoimmune programs with autologous CAR T are exploring doses up to 5 to 10 times higher, while other allogeneic programs are evaluating doses nearly 50 times higher. He said persistence with minimal or no lymphodepletion at the low starting dose would support the proposed Dagger effect in autoimmune patients.

Management said it expects to report initial proof-of-concept translational data and early clinical signals from the first dosing cohort, with and without lymphodepletion, in June 2026, with another clinical update anticipated later in the year if enrollment and follow-up continue. In Q&A, Chang said the “base case” being tested is low lymphodepletion with cyclophosphamide only—excluding fludarabine and reducing cyclophosphamide to a one-day infusion—while also evaluating no lymphodepletion as part of the study.

Financial results and 2026 guidance

Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Parker reported that Allogene ended 2025 with $258.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. He also noted that in February the company received an additional $23.7 million that had been held in escrow related to Servier’s favorable arbitration outcome with Cellectis. Parker said Allogene has raised an additional $20.7 million year to date through its at-the-market equity facility.

Parker said these actions extended Allogene’s cash runway into the first quarter of 2028, which he said is expected to cover the timeframe the company currently estimates is needed to complete enrollment in the ALPHA3 trial.

Q4 2025 R&D expense: $28.6 million (including $2.5 million non-cash stock-based compensation)

$28.6 million (including $2.5 million non-cash stock-based compensation) Full-year 2025 R&D expense: $150.2 million (including $12.9 million non-cash stock-based compensation)

$150.2 million (including $12.9 million non-cash stock-based compensation) Q4 2025 G&A expense: $13.8 million (including $5.6 million non-cash stock-based compensation)

$13.8 million (including $5.6 million non-cash stock-based compensation) Full-year 2025 G&A expense: $56.8 million (including $24.7 million non-cash stock-based compensation)

$56.8 million (including $24.7 million non-cash stock-based compensation) Q4 2025 net loss: $38.8 million, or $0.17 per share (including $8.1 million non-cash stock-based compensation)

$38.8 million, or $0.17 per share (including $8.1 million non-cash stock-based compensation) Full-year 2025 net loss: $189.9 million, or $0.87 per share (including $37.6 million non-cash stock-based compensation and $2.4 million non-cash retirement of long-lived assets)

For 2026, Parker guided to operating cash expense of approximately $150 million and GAAP operating expenses of approximately $210 million, including an estimated $35 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. The guidance excludes any impact from potential business development activities.

In closing remarks, Chang reiterated the company’s emphasis on near-term evidence generation, describing the next year as “about proof” as Allogene works toward its April ALPHA3 interim update and June RESOLUTION proof-of-concept disclosure.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

Featured Stories