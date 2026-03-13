U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.38. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 9,118 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, U.S. Global Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325,000.00 and a beta of 0.60.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 700,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an independent asset management firm that specializes in natural resource and global equity investing. The company focuses on sectors such as precious metals, energy, agriculture and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation for individual and institutional investors. Its investment strategies are built around thematic, research-driven approaches that aim to capture opportunities across commodity cycles and global economic trends.

The firm offers a range of investment products, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts.

