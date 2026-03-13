Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $12.44. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 279,516 shares traded.

GOOD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $587.70 million, a P/E ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 158,711 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 204,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

