Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT) Short Interest Up 94.7% in February

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,846 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 12th total of 3,003 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 4,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074. Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF

The Innovator Daily PutWrite ETF (SPUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively pursues exposure to US large-cap equities, while providing monthly income through a daily options put-writing strategy. SPUT was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

