Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $20.69. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 114,840 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.94%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,327,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,199,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,693 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, that provides propane and related energy services to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. As one of the largest propane retailers in the United States, the company delivers propane gas, heating oil, diesel fuel and natural gas throughout its service territories. In addition to fuel distribution, Suburban Propane offers HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services, as well as safety inspections and equipment leasing to support customers’ energy needs.

The company’s core business centers on the delivery of propane for space and water heating, cooking and agricultural applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.