Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells $50,200.00 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Clinton Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,199 shares in the company, valued at $532,619.49. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 7,324,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Gevo by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $28,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

