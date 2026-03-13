Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3%

WBD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,847,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,357,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Arete Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,157,250.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,489,719.02. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,571,827 shares of company stock valued at $213,302,225 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

